CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On this week’s episode of 2 The Point, we hear from South Carolina politicians reacting to President Joe Biden’s announcement that he will seek a second term in office.

We’re also keeping an eye on Lowcountry mayoral races. Russell Coletti and Peter Shahid explain why they deserve to hold the top offices in North Charleston and Charleston, respectively.

Finally, the abortion debate remains center stage at the national and local level. Former South Carolina Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley clarifies where she stands. Meanwhile, five female South Carolina Senators from both sides of the aisle banded together to stop a near-total abortion ban from passing.