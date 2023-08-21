CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, former President Donald Trump was indicted for a fourth time. The latest charges stem from his alleged efforts to interfere with the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Plus, we sit down with Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds for an update on the IOP connector reconfiguration and other initiatives the city is undertaking to improve the lives of residents and visitors.

Finally, we speak with South Carolina Democratic Party Chairwoman Christale Spain about her first 100 days in office, how her party is mobilizing voters, and what South Carolina democrats need to do to compete with the carousel of republican presidential candidates making their way through the state.