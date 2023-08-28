CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, former President Donald Trump surrendered to a Fulton County, Georgia jail on charges connected to alleged efforts to interfere with the 2020 election. He was booked, fingerprinted, and is now the first president with an official mug shot. The historic surrender came just one day after other GOP candidates met for the first primary debate. We speak with former South Carolina Governor Mark Sanford, who was at the debate, about the standout moments

Plus, we hear from the final candidate in our North Charleston mayoral race series.

Finally, a law banning most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy is back in effect in South Carolina after it was deemed constitutional by the South Carolina Supreme Court. We’ll hear from supporters and opponents about what it means moving forward.