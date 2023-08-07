CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, former President Donald Trump made history with his third indictment, this time in connection to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The indictment came just days before the former president spoke a the Silver Elephant Gala in Columbia.

In our second point, we hear from Governor Henry McMaster about the condition of a State Senator who was injured in the line of duty while deployed to Africa with the South Carolina National Guard.

Finally, we sit down for a one on one with former Jim Hodges to discuss the state of politics in South Carolina, the role the Palmetto State will play in the upcoming presidential race, and more. Watch Hodges’ full interview below and click here to watch our full interview with former Governor Mark Sanford (R) for his take on the issues.