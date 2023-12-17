CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On this 30-minute episode of 2 The Point, we’re taking a closer look at legal troubles for President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. The U.S. House of Representatives voted to formally authorize the impeachment inquiry into President Biden this week, and the Supreme Court is being asked to weigh in on one of the many legal cases against former President Trump.

Plus, the latest updates on the international stage as the Israel-Hamas war is raging on and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a visit to the United States this week to appeal for more aid as his country continues fending off a Russian invasion.

Finally, Representative Jim Clyburn was in the Lowcountry with members of the Biden Administration this week to tout the administration’s work on behalf of small businesses, and what the administration has done to bolster the supply chain and economy overall.

Programming note: 2 The Point will not air on Sunday, December 24, 2023.