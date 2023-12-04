CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, 2024 Presidential Candidates Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Marianne Williamson are in the Lowcountry hoping to appeal to voters. Williamson joins the show to discuss her South Carolina tour. DeSantis’ visit comes just days before the 4th Republican Presidential Debate in Alabama. We breakdown everything you need to know ahead of the debate.

Plus, we take a look at the lives of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Conner and Diplomat Henry Kissinger who all passed away recently. The legacy and impact the leave behind.

And South Carolina State Rep Sylleste Davis stops by the studio to discuss the upcoming Legislative Session.

We take you to the frontlines of Gaza where a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas allowed dozens of hostages to be returned home. Where the situation stands heading into a new month.

These stories and your political headlines from the week on this episode of 2 The Point.