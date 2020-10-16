2 THE POINT: Discussing the rise in absentee voting in Charleston County and a recent error in some mail-in ballots

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina has seen record breaking numbers when it comes to voting absentee ahead of the November 3rd election.

In this week’s 2 the Point, News 2’s Brad Franko chats with Isaac Cramer, project manager with the Charleston County Board of Elections, about the absentee voting process, specifically in Charleston County.

With record breaking numbers across the state, three additional absentee by-mail locations are set to open Monday in Charleston County.

Seacoast Mount Pleasant, Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Seacoast West Ashley, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

and the Charleston County Library downtown branch, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

All the above locations will also open to voters on Saturday, October 24th, and Saturday, October 31st from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The North Charleston Coliseum will continue to accept absentee voters from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

They also discuss a recent issue where incorrect ballots were mailed to 1,324 voters in St. Andrews Precincts 3, 4, and 28.

Cramer said the issue has been corrected and replacement ballots should be arriving in the mail over the next few days.