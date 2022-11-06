MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 is your Local Election headquarters and in this week’s special edition of 2 The Point, we hear from incumbent Republican Governor Henry McMaster and his Democratic Challenger Joe Cunningham. The two candidates discuss their vision for the state and stance on topics facing the state days before Election Day.

Plus, candidates for South Carolina’s First Congressional District took advantage of the state’s early voting this past week. Riley Benson and News 2’s Political Analyst John Brisini breakdown the latest in the race between Congresswoman Nancy Mace and challenger Dr. Annie Andrews.

The race between Ellen Weaver and Lisa Ellis is at forefront in the future of South Carolina’s education system across the state. What voters need to know headed into Election Day.

We also take a look at the race for seats on the Charleston County School Board of Education, U-S Senate and local State House of Representative seats.