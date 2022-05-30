First point: A tragedy in Texas is reopening old wounds and reinvigorating old arguments as gun control becomes the talk of Washington. We break down how old laws could change.

Second point: Lawmakers in South Carolina say metal detectors in schools could be a game-changer in keeping students safe. We’ll tell you the pros and cons of making these mandatory.

Third point: A heated debate with a surprise concession. We discuss the GOP primary for South Carolina’s First Congressional District which is now down to just two candidates. We’ll break down the platforms of Nancy Mace and Katie Arrington.

These topics and more on this week’s edition of 2 The Point.