Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a busy first week of session for South Carolina’s legislative chambers with the Inauguration of Governor Henry McMaster to his second term, sandwiched in the middle.

Governor McMaster becomes South Carolina’s oldest Governor at 75 years old and will likely be the state’s longest serving Governor having held the office for 10 years when his new term expires in January of 2027.

The Governor was sworn in during a historic ceremony at the South Carolina State House along with other constitutional officers. Governor McMaster put an emphasis on improving education, statewide conservation efforts and continuing to grow the state’s economy.

State lawmakers returned to Columbia this week to begin the 2023 Legislative Session where issues like education, abortion and infrastructure will likely take center stage.

State Senator Larry Grooms joins the show to talk first week discussions in the State Senate while providing some insight as to what could be on the horizon. State House Representative Marvin Pendarvis also joins the show to break down things from the House of Representatives side.

New South Carolina Superintendent of Education, Ellen Weaver is under fire over the masters degree she obtained from Bob Jones University in six months while former Governor hopeful Mia McLeod announced she was leaving South Carolina’s Democratic Party.

Former President Donald Trump will make his first 2024 campaign stop in South Carolina while newly elected Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy says he wants to release more documents from January 6th investigations. President Joe Biden is facing criticism over classified documents that were discovered in his possession.