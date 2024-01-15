This week on 2 The Point, we recap President Joe Biden’s trip to the Lowcountry as he made a stop at Mother Emanuel among others as part of a campaign visit. We take a look at the President’s remarks and his day of events.

Plus just blocks away at the same time, new Charleston Mayor William Cogswell was being sworn in as the city’s new leader. Mayor Cogswell stopped by the 2 The Point studio ahead of being sworn in to discuss his vision for the City of Charleston.

And the 2024 South Carolina Legislative Session got underway this week, we have a look at some of the topics and issues likely to be on the docket for South Carolina’s legislators during the second year of a two-year session.

This headlines plus the political stories from the week you need to know, all on this week’s episode of 2 The Point.