MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, several big political names visit South Carolina — including former President Donald Trump and First Lady Jill Biden.

Plus, we’re continuing our preview of Lowcountry mayoral races. We speak to John Singletary and Mika Gadsden about their visions for North Charleston and Charleston respectively.

Finally, the Supreme Court’s 2023 session ended with several landmark decisions. We explore what one of the precedent-breaking rulings means for thousands of Americans.