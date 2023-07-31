CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, we examine new polling numbers in the Republican race to the White House. Plus, legal troubles are mounting for former President Donald Trump, and President Joe Biden is dealing with the legal troubles of his son, Hunter Biden.

In our second point, we introduce you to another candidate running for North Charleston Mayor: Stephanie Ganaway-Pasley.

Finally, we sit down for a one on one with former Governor Mark Sanford (R) to discuss the state of politics in South Carolina, the role the Palmetto State will play in the upcoming presidential race, and more. Watch Sanford’s full interview below and tune in next week as we speak to former democratic Governor Jim Hodges to get his take on the issues.