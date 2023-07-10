CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, President Joe Biden was in South Carolina to promote jobs and investments he says were made possible by his administration’s policies. We take a closer look at the role the Palmetto State will play in the upcoming presidential election.

Plus, we sit down with Attorney General Alan Wilson for a one-on-one interview. Hear what he had to say about the Fetal Heartbeat Bill, recent Supreme Court rulings, and what his priorities are for the upcoming year.

Finally, McClellanville Mayor Rutledge Leland has seen the town through a lot over the past nearly 50 years, including Hurricane Hugo. We speak to him about what projects he is looking forward to and him recently being awarded the Order of the Palmetto from Governor Henry McMaster. See the full interview below: