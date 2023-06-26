MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, we dive into the latest in the 2024 race for the White House as candidates campaign across the country including stops in South Carolina.

2 The Point sat down for an exclusive interview with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham to discuss the latest in the Presidential race, Republican candidates, and why Graham believes South Carolina is former President Donald Trump’s to lose. Plus, Graham discusses the War on Ukraine, charges against Hunter Biden, and local issues impacting the Charleston region.

South Carolina Senator Marlon Kimpson has officially left the South Carolina Senate after nearly a decade in the position to join the Biden Administration. Hear from the former Senator along with the candidates who are hoping to replace him.

Other top stories this week include the one-year anniversary of the historic decision to overturn Roe. V. Wade and the grand opening of the International African American Museum in Charleston.