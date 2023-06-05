CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On this week’s episode of 2 The Point, we hear from leaders in Washington about the debt ceiling bill that narrowly passed in time to avoid historic default.

Plus, state lawmakers from both sides of the aisle join us in studio to discuss the highs and lows of this year’s extended legislative session.

Finally, Governor Henry McMaster is sending South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas. We’ll explain why he believes the move is necessary to protect people back home in South Carolina.