2 the Point: Looking ahead to next month’s U.S. Senate debate between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and opponent Jaime Harrison will face-off in a statewide debate focused on business, the economy, and COVID-19.

News 2’s Brad Franko spoke with political analyst John Brisini about the debate and how it could shape the race for the U.S. Senate seat during the General Election on November 3rd.

WCBD News 2 will co-host the debate along with sister Nexstar Broadcasting stations WSPA, WBTW, WSAV, WJBF, Tegna’s WLTX, and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.

The debate is scheduled for Monday, October 12th from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

WCBD anchor Carolyn Murray and WSPA’s Gordon Dill will be on the panel, while WSPA anchor Amy Wood will moderate the event.