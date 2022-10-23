MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 held the only debate between First Congressional Candidates, U-S Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews. Democratic Candidate Ellis Roberts joins Riley Benson to discuss his run to represent South Carolina’s 110th State House District. Plus what voters need to know ahead of Election Day.
2 The Point: Mace, Andrews Debate Wrap, SC-110 race and more
by: Riley Benson
Posted:
Updated:
