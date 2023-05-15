CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On this week’s episode of 2 The Point, we break down why Governor Henry McMaster is calling the South Carolina General Assembly back for a Special Session and what bills are likely to take center stage.

Plus, a historic ruling by a New York Grand Jury as former president Donald Trump was found liable of sexual abuse and defamation in the case brought by former magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Finally, we’re keeping an eye on Lowcountry mayoral races. Teddie Pryor and Rhonda Jerome explain why they deserve to hold the top office in North Charleston.