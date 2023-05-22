CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On this week’s episode of 2 The Point, we break down the six-week abortion ban bill that passed the South Carolina House during a special session and now heads to the South Carolina Senate. We also hear from U.S. Representative Jim Clyburn (D-SC) about national issues impacting the Lowcountry.

Plus, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) officially filed paperwork to run for president on Friday and is expected to officially make the announcement on Monday.

Finally, we’re keeping an eye on Lowcountry mayoral races. Former North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess joins us to explain why he thinks he is the best person to serve the city in a new capacity.