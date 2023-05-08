CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On this week’s episode of 2 The Point, we look back on the stops two Republican presidential hopefuls and South Carolina natives made in the Palmetto State.

We’re also keeping an eye on Lowcountry mayoral races. Brandon Trollinger and Debra Gammons explain why they deserve to hold the top offices in North Charleston and Charleston, respectively.

Plus, the United Kingdom officially has a new monarch following the coronation of King Charles III. We look back at the trip then-Prince Charles made to the city that bears his name in the 1990’s and hear from former Mayor Joe Riley about hosting the visit.