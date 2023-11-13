CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, we are breaking down Election Day results from across the Lowcountry as a number of municipalities will have a new mayor in the new year, including Reggie Burgess set to take over in the City of North Charleston. We are also gearing you up for a runoff election and debate as voters in the City of Charleston wait to see who will lead the city the next four years.

Plus, the third Republican Presidential Debate in Miami, Florida provided some heated moments mixed with substantive moments as candidates try to drill down on their platforms and differences separating them from front runner, Donald Trump.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to grow worse as fighting and missile strikes intensify in Gaza City. Calls for a ceasefire are also increasing from American officials working to get Hamas hostages released during breaks of fighting.

These stories and the political headlines from the week you need to know on this week’s episode of 2 The Point.