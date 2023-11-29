CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, we’re hearing from Charleston’s new Mayor-Elect William Cogswell after he defeated longtime Mayor John Tecklenburg in a close runoff election.

Plus, former President Donald Trump was at the annual Clemson-Carolina rivalry game. Trump and Governor Henry McMaster were accompanied by Lt. Governor Pamela Evette and Senator Lindsey Graham as they watched the Clemson Tigers take down the Carolina Gamecocks in the Palmetto Bowl.

And it was an emotional week for the families of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas. The first groups of Israeli hostages and foreign nationals were exchanged for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails as part of a hostage release deal. The temporary ceasefire also saw much-needed aid allowed into Gaza as the humanitarian crisis on the ground intensifies.