CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On this week’s episode of 2 The Point, we get voters ready to head to the polls with a number of important municipal elections on the ballot across the Lowcountry. We breakdown some of the most important Mayoral races facing voters.

Former President Donald Trump’s kids, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. were the latest to take the stand and testify in his on-going New York civil fraud trial. It comes a week before the former President is expected to take the stand.

The fighting between Israel and Hamas continues to escalate leaving thousands dead and dozens more injured. We take you to the frontlines of the war as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made another trip to Tel Aviv in hopes of securing a ceasefire.

All of the stories and the latest political headlines from the week that you need to know on this week’s edition of 2 The Point.