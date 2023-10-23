CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, we take a look at campaign stops made by several GOP Presidential Candidates in the Lowcountry and across the Palmetto State including Chris Christie, Tim Scott and Ron DeSantis. Plus we breakdown each of the campaign’s finances.

Plus Congress remains at a standstill until a new House Speaker can be elected. After a number of failed votes for Rep. Jim Jordan, where does the process stand now?

And we are gearing you up for Election Day ahead of the start of early voting in South Carolina. We take you inside a number of local municipal elections that could mean big changes for some of our area’s biggest towns.

These headlines and so much more on this week’s edition of 2 The Point.