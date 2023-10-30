CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, we recap the City of Charleston Mayoral Candidate Debate hosted in the News 2 Studios as all six candidates went head to head. We breakdown the closing statements from Mika Gasden, Debra Gammons, William Cogswell, Clay Middleton, Peter Shahid and John Tecklenburg.

Plus the United States House of Representatives is back to work after Republicans were able to unite around Louisiana Representative Mike Johnson. We look at where Congress could be headed next, plus hear from some of South Carolina’s lawmakers for their thoughts on the new Speaker of the House.

And the war between Israel and Gaza rages into a fourth week. We take you to the frontlines at the humanitarian aide crisis is continuing to worsen and supplies run low.

These stories and all of the political headlines you missed from the past week on this week’s episode of 2 The Point.