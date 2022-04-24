A high-profile execution in South Carolina has been placed on hold by the state Supreme Court. We’ll explain what led to the decision and what is next for executions in the Palmetto State.

U.S. Congresswoman Nancy Mace has been sanctioned by Russia. We break down what that means and the impact Mace’s stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has on her re-election chances.

Plus, a Lowcountry Representative is calling for new laws to protect car renters after he said he was the victim of a scam nearly costing him thousands of dollars in illegitimate fees. We’ll tell you how this legislation could stop you from becoming a victim.

