MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, Congress has returned to Washington D.C. amid concerns of a looming government shutdown. Could keeping the government open hinge on an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden? The impeachment inquiry comes as Hunter Biden is facing new federal gun charges. A South Carolina Congressman joins the show to breakdown some initiatives on D.C.’s agenda.

Just days ahead of the runoff election in the South Carolina Senate 42 primary runoff election, we are hearing from the two democratic candidates vying for the seat. We take a look at the race and break everything down for voters as they’re set to head to election polls this week.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is set to leave office at the beginning of next year after nearly three decades in the role as the city’s top leader. 2 The Point recently took a trip to the Mayor’s office to reflect on his time in the role and later in the show, Mayor Keith Summey will join the show on set.

These headlines and all of the political stories you need to know, in 2 The Point’s first hour-long episode in it’s expanded format.