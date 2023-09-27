CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This week on 2 The Point, we speak to to Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) and a retired Marine Intelligence Officer about the F-35 “mishap” that resulted in a jet being temporarily lost then crashing in rural Williamsburg County.

We’re also joined by republican and democratic state representatives from the Lowcountry to preview this year’s legislative session.

And the clock is ticking for Congress to pass legislation avoiding a government shutdown by the September 30 deadline. NBC’s Kristen Welker joins us with insight from her sources on Capitol Hill.

Plus, it was a big week for diplomacy as members of the United Nations General Assembly met in New York and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Capitol Hill and the White House to push for more support as his country continues fending off a Russian Invasion.

All this and much more on this week’s episode of 2 The Point.