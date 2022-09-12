MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In this week’s edition of 2 the Point, we look at the possibility of a near-total abortion ban in South Carolina.

State Rep. Spencer Wetmore joined the show to break down the proposals and changes that could come. News 2 political analyst John Brisini talks about the latest legislation and what the wider impacts could be on the state as a whole.

Plus, we’ll discuss a new ruling that says some execution methods in South Carolina are now unconstitutional. Hear what led up to this decision and what it means for people on death row.