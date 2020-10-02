2 the Point: What you need to know about voting absentee for the November 3rd election

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – There has been much discussion over voting absentee, whether in-person or by mail, for the General Election in November.

News 2’s Brad Franko speaks with Isaac Cramer, project manager with the Charleston County Board of Elections, about what you need to know when voting absentee and what security measures the county has in place.

In-person absentee voting will begin across the state on Monday, October 5th. Berkeley, Charleston, and Dorchester Counties have already announced satellite offices to provide citizens with options for voting absentee in-person.

Absentee voting locations: BERKELEY COUNTY | CHARLESTON COUNTY | DORCHESTER COUNTY

Voters have until October 24th to return their application for an absentee by mail ballot. State election officials say voters should apply at least two weeks prior to election day to allow adequate mail time

You should aim to have your ballot returned by the end of the month. The deadline to vote absentee in-person is November 2nd by 5:00 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO REQUEST AN ABSENTEE BALLOT

Remember, if you request an absentee by mail ballot, you MUST return your ballot and will not be allowed to vote in-person even if you change your mind.

Election Day will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.