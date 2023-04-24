CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On this week’s episode of 2 The Point, we reflect on Governor Ron DeSantis’s visit to the Lowcountry as supporters await his announcement on whether he will run for President.

We’re also keeping an eye on Lowcountry Mayoral races. William Cogswell, who hopes to become Charleston’s next mayor, joins us live to discuss his platform.

Finally, a major move by the Supreme Court will temporarily protect access to an abortion pill that has recently been at the center of a legal battle.