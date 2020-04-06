2 Your Roots: Don N. Holt Bridge

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – In this week’s edition of 2 your Roots, we take a trip over the Cooper River to learn about the Don N. Holt Bridge.

Opened in March of 1992, the bridge was built by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) to create a connection for surrounding communities: Mount Pleasant, Daniel Island, and North Charleston.

155 feet above sea level, the bridge is a parallel chord, three-span continuous, modified truss bridge that carries I-526 over the Cooper River.

Bill 3448 requested the Department of Highways and Public Transportation to name the bridge after Drawdy (Don) Norton Holt Junior. The reasoning laid out in the bill is as follows:

Whereas, Representative Don N. Holt has served in the House of Representatives since 1975 with integrity and distinction; and

Whereas, throughout his tenure in the House he has represented the citizens of his district to the very best of his ability, always mindful not only of their needs but also of the needs of Charleston County and the State as well; and

Whereas, his training and experience as a successful businessman and insurance consultant has served him well in the public sector while serving as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee and as Chairman of the Charleston County Legislative Delegation; and

Whereas, his colleagues in the General Assembly believe that it would be a fitting tribute to this outstanding South Carolinian if a significant landmark in Charleston County were named in his honor.

Born in May of 1922, Holt served in the House of Representatives from 1975-1993. He was routinely elected Chairman of the Charleston County Legislative Delegation, and fellow lawmakers described him as “fair”.

Holt was a retired insurance consultant for Jefferson-Pilot, a member of Cherokee Place United Methodist Church, a retired Navy chief petty officer and a veteran of World War II, and a member of Cherokee Place United Methodist Church.

Drawdy Norton Holt Jr. passed away in 1995.