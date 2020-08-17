2 Your Roots: Exploring a southern staple

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – A southern staple sure to wet your whistle; In this week’s edition of 2 Your Roots, we’re talking about grits.

Whether you pair the grain with gravy, shrimp, or anything else of your liking, grits are sure to be a crowd pleaser. Similar to rice or even tofu, grits are a base for other foods and flavorings. The taste of grits can vary depending on what you put with it.

According to the South Carolina Encyclopedia, favorite complements in the Lowcountry are red eye gravy, tomato gravy, and shrimp. Other areas of the Palmetto State prefer sausage with sawmill gravy, country ham, and country fried steak with onion gravy.

“Grits casseroles and soufflés and other exotic forms of grits are popular for more formal dinners and now appear in restaurants featuring popular “New South” cuisine. But the grits purist in the Palmetto State simply adds salt and butter”. The South Carolina Encyclopedia

Since 1986, grits lovers far and wide have made a trip to St. George S.C. to celebrate the savory southern favorite. Legend has it, the 3 day “World Grits Festival” was born after it was discovered that the people of St. George ate more grits per capita than any other place in the world.

The 35th World Grits Festival was cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19, but is slated to be held in 2021. To learn more, click here.