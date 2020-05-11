2 Your Roots: Isaac Jenkins Mikell House

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – In this week’s edition of 2 Your Roots, we take a trip downtown to learn about the Isaac Jenkins Mikell house.

The 9,000-square-foot brick dwelling is located on the corner of Rutledge Avenue and Montagu Street. According to the National Park Service, Planter and lawyer Isaac Jenkins Mikell built the Roman Revival residence in the mid-1800s for his third wife, Mary Martha Pope.

In 1857, the house was described as “one of the most ambitious of the private dwellings of Charleston”.

“Mikell’s chosen architectural style, an amalgam of the classical Roman temple form with Italianate details, signaled a transition from what Charlestonians were more accustomed to in the Georgian, Federal (Adamesque), and Greek Revival edifices ofthe colonial, post-Revolutionary, and antebellum periods.” National Register of Historic Places

According to the Historical Marker Database, Mikell sold his town house to Edward Willis, a local merchant, for $22,500. Later, it was the home of Mayor John Ficken. From 1935 to 1960, it housed the Charleston County Free Library.

A historical marker was erected at the site by The Preservation Society of Charleston.