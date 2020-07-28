2 Your Roots: James Simmons House

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – In today’s edition of 2 Your Roots, we learn about a Georgian-style home in the heart of the Holy City: The James Simmons House.

Located at 37 Meeting Street, Charlestonian James Simmons is believed to have built the home in 1760. According to The Historical Marker Database, the house sat on Lot 278 of the “Grand Model of Charles Town”, also known as the earliest plan of the city.



The Library of Congress: The James Simmons House. 37 Meeting Street, Charleston, South Carolina

The historic home stood tall during the Revolutionary War, served as Confederate headquarters during the Civil War, and survived the 1886 Charleston earthquake along with an abundance of hurricanes.

In 1846, Otis Mills, the original owner of the Mills House bought the property for less than $10,000.

The home went on to break records in 2009 when it acquired the title of “the most expensive house sold in Charleston”. It was sold for $7.37 million in May of 2009 and held the title until 2015.

In 2016, the 8,000 square foot home was sold again for $7.51 million.