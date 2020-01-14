2 Your Roots: The history of Legare Street

Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Described as one of the most beautiful streets in Downtown Charleston, Legare Street is a picturesque road packed with history.

Andrew Kuhn, a Historian and Tour Guide at Bulldog Tours of Charleston tells News 2 that Legare Street coined it’s name from Solomon Legare.

Before coming to Carolina, the French Protestant lived in Massachusetts and was the youngest of four children. Kuhn explains that Legare had a falling out with his father and moved to Charleston with his mother. Upon arriving, he became a founding member of the Circular Congregation Church and his mother became the first adult to be buried in the church yard.

32 Legare Street: Sword Gate House

Before being called Legare Street, the road was originally broken into 2 portions; The southern portion from Broad Street and south was considered Friend Street, named for the Friends Society (Quakers) in Charleston.

“The north part of that was Allen Street. The man who actually owned the land allowed the street to run through his property and so it eventually became known as Legare Street for Solomon Legare who lived on the corner of Legare and Tradd.” Andrew Kuhn. Bulldog Tours of Charleston

The Legare name is not specific to Downtown Charleston. Kuhn tells News 2, that Solomon Legare bought property on James Island. To see the property, turn off Folly Road on to Legare Road and travel to the docks.

Sol Legare Island Courtesy of the Chicora Foundation

If you have a street, landmark, or a piece of history you want me to help uncover…Send your suggestions to tricke@wcbd.com​.