2 Your Roots: Shem Creek

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – In this week’s edition of 2 Your Roots, we take a trip to a popular location for locals and tourist alike; Shem Creek.

The picturesque Mount Pleasant creek derived it’s name from the Indian word “Shemee”.

“The creek has been an important site for shipbuilding, fishing, transportation, and milling industries since the early 1700’s. Shem Creek also was known as Sullivan’s, Dearsley’s, Parris, and Lempriere’s creek.” The Historical marker database

According to the Town of Mount Pleasant, Mount Pleasant’s first European settlers arrived on July 6, 1680, under the leadership of Captain Florentia O’Sullivan. He came to Carolina a decade earlier as one of the first English settlers in the colony. He was granted over 2,000 acres of land and changed the name of the creek to Sullivan’s Creek.



Courtesy of Pixabay: Shem Creek

The deep water creek has held its fair share of names as the land was transferred or sold to new owners however locals typically refer to it as Shem Creek, which dates back to the original Native American settlers.

Today, the area is bustling with activities. The Town of Mount Pleasant says, “The creek is best known for its traditional historic charm as a vibrant backdrop for restaurants and bars offering an energetic night scene for the under-thirty crowd. Nevertheless, like generations in the past, modern Mount Pleasant residents value Shem Creek for its constant provision of abundant seafood, transportation, recreation, and employment.”