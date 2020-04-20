2 Your Roots: Stoll’s Alley

Downtown Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – In this week’s edition of 2 Your Roots, we take to trip to downtown Charleston to learn about Stoll’s Alley.

The picturesque place is perfect for a Sunday stroll and packed with history. Located a few feet from the Battery, the brick passage was once called “Pilot’s Alley” in reference to the maritime nature of the waterfront in the 18th century.





Library of Congress: Stoll’s Alley, 1929.

The avenue was later named for a blacksmith Justinus Stoll who built one of the homes in the mid-1700’s.

According to the Historic Charleston Foundation, the street was dilapidated in the 1920s and has since been rehabilitated into “one of the most charming spots in Charleston”.