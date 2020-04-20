2 Your Roots: Stoll’s Alley

Downtown Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – In this week’s edition of 2 Your Roots, we take to trip to downtown Charleston to learn about Stoll’s Alley.
The picturesque place is perfect for a Sunday stroll and packed with history. Located a few feet from the Battery, the brick passage was once called “Pilot’s Alley” in reference to the maritime nature of the waterfront in the 18th century.
The avenue was later named for a blacksmith Justinus Stoll who built one of the homes in the mid-1700’s.
According to the Historic Charleston Foundation, the street was dilapidated in the 1920s and has since been rehabilitated into “one of the most charming spots in Charleston”.