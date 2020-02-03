2 Your Roots: The History of the Pitt Street Bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A Mount Pleasant location known for biking, jogging, and fishing once served as the only connection from Mount Pleasant to Sullivan’s Island; in this week’s edition of 2 Your Roots, we take a look at the Pitt Street Bridge.

As you approach the bridge, a historical marker reads, “Cove Inlet: Before the Revolutionary War, a plank bridge built on barrels was constructed across the inlet separating Mount Pleasant from Sullivan’s Island. In 1864, the H.L. Hunley crew crossed the footbridge on the way to Breach Inlet to test dive the submarine. A trolley bridge spanned the cove in 1898 and was replaced by a vehicle bridge in 1927 known as Pitt Street Bridge.”

According to the Charleston Museum, at one time the Pitt Street Bridge was the only means to get from Mount Pleasant to Sullivan’s Island and Isle of Palms.

The bridge closed to traffic in 1945 when the Ben Sawyer Bridge opened. The IOP Connector was completed nearly 50 years later to allow easier access from Mount Pleasant.

Today, the bridge is a popular place for tourists and locals to relax and sight-see.

