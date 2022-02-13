US wins gold, silver in Olympic monobob

YANQING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 14: Gold medallist Kaillie Humphries of Team United States (L) and Silver medallist Elana Meyers Taylor of Team United States (R) celebrate during the Women’s Monobob Bobsleigh Heat 4 on day 10 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at National Sliding Centre on February 14, 2022 in Yanqing, China. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Kaillie Humphries has captured a third Olympic gold medal, and her first for the U.S.

The former Canadian bobsledder was an easy winner of the inaugural women’s monobob event. It’s the first sliding medal for the U.S. in seven events so far — the others being four in luge and two in skeleton — at the Beijing Games.

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. was second. It was the fourth medal of Meyers Taylor’s career, the most won by anyone in USA Bobsled history.

Humphries has four medals now as well, the first three of those for Canada. She began sliding for the U.S. in 2019 and got her citizenship in December. That allowed her to represent the U.S. in Beijing.

Christine de Bruin of Canada won bronze.