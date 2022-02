CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Alcohol has always played a dominating role in the American social scene, but now more consumers are looking to trade in their favorite spirits for a booze-less version.

The non-alcoholic beverage business has exploded in the last two years with sales of alcohol-free wine, beer, and even liquor rising by 33.2% in the past year totaling $332 million in sales, according to Nielsen.