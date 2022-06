GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek’s annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show, Fabulous Fourth in the Creek, is set for Monday, July 4th.

The event, which takes place at the Goose Creek Municipal Park, will include live music, food and alcohol vendors, and free activities for children.

Admission and parking are free; however, parking is limited so city leaders ask people to carpool when possible.

Outside fireworks, sparklers, or alcohol are prohibited.