ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The community of Isle of Palms will be holding their annual golf cart parade on the Fourth of July which will hinder traffic to the beach.

The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m. but staging and preparations will start at 9 a.m. The parade begins on 4th Avenue and Charleston Blvd. Golf carts will line by two by two in the northbound traffic lane. The southbound lane will remain open for emergency vehicles.

Participants are asked to enter the parade route through Carolina Blvd and 2nd Avenue.

The route for the parade starts at Charleston Blvd. and 4th Avenue, then will turn left onto Ocean Blvd. and down to 9th Avenue. The parade will then proceed up 9th Avenue to Carolina Blvd. and take a left onto Carolina Blvd. heading south. The parade will make its way down Carolina Blvd and end at the IOP Exchange Club on Palm Blvd.

All roads on the parade route will be closed at 9:45 a.m. and reopen around 10:45 a.m when the parade is finished.

Questions about the event can be directed to the event coordinator, Diane Juras: djuras@comcast.net.