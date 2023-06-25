MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Communities around the Lowcountry will gather to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks shows and live music this weekend.

As Carolina Day on June 28th comes and goes, South Carolinians will shift their focus to the 4th of July.

Check out how local communities are planning to celebrate:

Downtown Charleston

City of Charleston Independence Day Weekend Celebration: The City of Charleston and the Charleston Symphony Orchestra will hold its annual Fourth of July Concert at The Joe, beginning at 8 P.M. A fireworks display will follow the concert and concessions will be available for purchase. Doors to the park open at 6 P.M. Admission is free, however, tickets must be reserved (tickets can be reserved here).

Salute from the Shores: A C-17 and group of F-16s will fly across the Charleston Harbor on July 4 at approximately 1:16 p.m. and 1:32 p.m.

Edisto Island

Salute from the Shores: A C-17 and group of F-16s will sweep the Edisto Beach shoreline on July 4 at approximately 1:20 p.m. and 1:35 p.m.

Folly Beach

Salute from the Shores: A C-17 and group of F-16s will sweep the Folly Beach shoreline on July 4 at approximately 1:20 p.m. and 1:35 p.m.

Firework Show: The Folly Association of Business will put on a firework sow round 9:00 p.m. on July 4. Visit Folly says the beachfront from 210 West Arctic to 400 West Ashley Ave will be closed from 9:00 .m. to 11:00 p.m. while they prepare for the show.

Goose Creek:

Fabulous Fourth in the Creek: The City of Goose Creek will host its annual Fourth of July celebration from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The event will feature live music, food vendors, kids’ activities, and a firework show. Admission and parking are free.

Isle of Palms

Salute from the Shores: A C-17 and group of F-16s will sweep the Isle of Palms beaches on July 4 at approximately 1:15 p.m. and 1:29 p.m.

City of Isle of Palms Fireworks Show: The City will host a public Independence Day Fireworks Show on July 4 from 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Organizers say beachgoers will be required to leave the beach between 21st Avenue and 3rd Sea Cabins by 6:30 p.m. so that officials can set up for the show. The event is free and will take place at the Isle of Palms Front Beach area.

Mount Pleasant

Patriots Point 4th of July Fireworks Blast: Watch fireworks light up Charleston Harbor this year from Patriots Point. While viewing is free, parking is $20 per vehicle for the entire day. The fireworks show will begin at full sunset, typically around 9:20 p.m. The museum is selling tickets to fireworks viewing from the USS Yorktown’s flight deck. Tickets are $25 and must be purchased on Eventbrite.

Murrells Inlet

Fourth of July on the MarshWalk: The Murrells Inlet MarshWalk will celebrate Independence Day with the 40th annual Murrells Inlet boat parade at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. Restaurants along the MarshWalk will celebrate with live music, food, and drinks. A firework show is scheduled at 10:00 p.m.

North Charleston

July 4th Festival at Riverfront Park: The City of North Charleston will host a festival at Riverfront Park on July 4 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with a firework show at 9:00 p.m. Both the festival and parking are free. Patrons can park at the former Navy Base via McMillan or Virginia Avenues. Organizers ask people to bring chairs and blankets. Food and beverage vendors will be on site.