NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston is preparing to celebrate Independence Day with one of the Lowcountry’s largest fireworks displays.

The city’s annual Fourth of July Festival will take place at Riverfront Park on Monday, July 4 from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

City leaders say there will be music from North Charleston POPS! and DJ Natty Heavy. Guests can choose between nearly 30 food trucks at the event.

The fireworks will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Entry and parking will be free to the public. “Enter the former Navy Base via McMillan or Virginia Avenues for parking. Walking, biking, carpooling, and ridesharing are encouraged,” said city leaders.

Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets as seating will not be provided.

Those attending will not be allowed into the park until 5:00 p.m., all bags will be searched, and no grills will be allowed in the park during the festival. Guests cannot bring sparklers or outside fireworks to the event.