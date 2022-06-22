MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – You can enjoy fireworks from the flight deck of the USS Yorktown this 4th of July.

Online ticket sales are available now for the annual 4th of July Fireworks Blast, which is scheduled for Monday, July 4th at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.

Aboard the flight deck, guests can enjoy an “enhanced fireworks viewing option” during the museum’s annual celebration. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for seating.

Food and drinks will not be allowed on the flight deck; however, local food vendor King of Pops will sell gourmet popsicles.

A spokesperson for Patriots Point said access to the historic aircraft carrier for those with tickets begins at 7:30 p.m. and will close when the fireworks show comes to an end.

Flight deck capacity is limited, and tickets are expected to sell out quickly.

“Our goal is to make our visitors’ experience the best it can be,” said Director of Visitor Services Gina Zahran. “By adding an advance ticket option for the Yorktown’s Flight Deck, we hope to make planning easier for families who want to celebrate the holiday at the most patriotic place in South Carolina.”

In addition to the flight deck option, Patriots Point said guests are invited to a free party which will happen landside. The event will not require a ticket.

Guests can enjoy live music, access to more than a dozen food trucks and fireworks show above Charleston Harbor after sundown.

Parking at Patriots Point for the day will be $20 per vehicle. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating.

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will be open for regular museum touring from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on July 4. The last tickets will be sold at 4:00 p.m. Parking at the museum is limited. It is recommended visitors arrive early or carpool.