CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, hot dogs, and baseball! The Joe will be the perfect spot to enjoy Independence Day in Charleston.

The Charleston RiverDogs will host the Augusta GreenJackets for an Independence Day Celebration.

This is the first time the RiverDogs have played a home game on the 4th of July since 2018.

“There is no better way to celebrate our independence than enjoying America’s pastime followed by the largest fireworks show of the season set to a medley of All-American music presented by First National Bank,” the team said.

The game will begin at 6:35 p.m. and ushers in a stretch of six home games spanning July 4 and July 6-10 against the team from Augusta.

Guests can purchase tickets for as low as $8.00 or $18.00 depending on view and section.