CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The annual Salute from the Shore will bring military planes down the Carolina coast for its 13th year on July 4, 2022.

Military aircraft including F-16s from McEntire Joint National Guard Base, C-17s from Joint Base Charleston, and vintage planes will make their way from Cherry Grove to Beaufort.

Beachgoers are encouraged to bring American flags and wave them as the planes go by.

Approximate viewing times are as follows:

Cherry Grove: F-16s around 1:00 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach: F-16s around 1:03 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:06 p.m.

Pawleys Island: F-16s around 1:06 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:14 p.m.

Isle of Palms: F-16s around 1:15 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:29 p.m.

Charleston Harbor: F-16s around 1:16 p.m., followed by C-17s around 11:32 p.m.

Folly Beach: F-16s around 1:20 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:35 p.m.

Edisto Island: F-16s around 1:24 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:41 p.m.

Hilton Head Island/Bluffton: F-16s around 1:31 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:48 p.m.

Beaufort: F-16s around 1:35 p.m., followed by C-17s around 1:54 p.m.

The event not only gives onlookers the chance to show support for our troops, but also gives crews the opportunity to log flight hours.

