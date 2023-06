CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials have announced flyover times for the 2023 Salute From the Shore to honor the 4th of July.

A C-17 and group of F-16s will sweep the Carolina coast this summer on July 4 for Salute from the Shore.

The tradition started 14 years ago to honor heroes who defended the United States overseas.

The organization has released approximate flyover times: